Tuesday, 29 November, 2022, 12:09 PM
Home Business

Govt questions PHE on high cost estimation of public toilet project

Published : Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Mizanur Rahman

The Planning Commission has questioned the relevant authorities about unnecessary expenditure in a sanitation project that included  installation of public toilets in 25 districts municipalities. The question was raised in the Commission's Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting.
The project will be implemented at a cost of Tk 2,222 crore including a loan of Tk 1,886 crore by Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB).
According to sources the Directorate of Public Health and Engineering has taken the initiative to implement this safe sanitation project including setting up public toilets. The implementation period was up to June 27 from September 2022.
The recent project evaluation committee meeting revealed several irregularities and unreasonable expenditures in some project components. PEC raised questions about these sectors.
It raised questions how its feasibility study was conducted with grant money. Again, Tk 7 crore for feasibility study was on high side. Moreover allocation of Tk 7 crore for supply and service sector is also too much and so also Tk 8 crore for awareness raising and skill development quite unreasonable.
The Planning Commission has raised questions about the basis and the justification behind these expenses.
The Chief Engineer of Public Health Engineering Division Saifur Rahman said the government has taken the initiative of providing sanitation for all to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) goals.  
According to sources the project aims to ensure safe sanitation system in all district towns and feasibility was conducted by Public Health Engineering to improving sanitation, solid and waste management in the project areas. The study aims at implementation of the project in 53 District Level Municipalities and 8 City Corporations with grant money from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).
Based on that, the Public Health and Engineering Division developed an inclusive sanitation project in 25 district cities.
The 25 municipalities in 8 divisions of the country include Jhalkathi Municipality, Chandpur, Feni, Noakhali, Gopalganj, Madaripur, Tangail, Rajbari, Chuadanga, Meherpur, Jhenaidah, Satkhira, Netrakona, Sherpur, Bogra, Joypurhat, Naogaon. , Dinajpur, Gaibandha, Kurigram, Nilphamari, Panchagarh and Thakurgaon Municipalities and Habiganj and Sunamganj Municipalities of Sylhet Division.
The project aims at improving the environment and people's health and quality of life through the implementation of safe sanitation and development of waste management in the municipalities of 25 district towns.
It will support building 16,312 household toilets, 1,350 community toilets, 120 public toilets  under the project areas. Apart from this, construction of 347 km RCC drains and 100 km pipe lines of different types, 20 producer tube wells will be constructed among other works in the project areas.
The PEC says, after correcting irregularities the Revised Development Project Proposal (DPP) will be sent to the Planning Commission and presented to the next ECNEC meeting for final approval.


