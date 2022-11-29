Iran football legend Daei targeted by 'threats' after backing protests

PARIS, NOV 28: Iranian football legend Ali Daei on Monday said he had been targeted by threats after backing ongoing protests in Iran triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died on September 16, three days after her arrest by the notorious morality police while visiting Tehran with her younger brother.

Daei, whose 109 goals at international level was long unsurpassed until he was overtaken by Cristiano Ronaldo, played in Iran's legendary 1998 2-1 World Cup victory against the United States.

He decided not be go to the World Cup in Qatar due to the Iranian authorities' deadly crackdown on the protests.

"I have received numerous threats against myself and my family in recent months and days from some organisations, medias and unknown individuals," Daei said in a statement on Instagram.

"I was taught humanity, honour, patriotism and freedom.... What do you want to achieve with such threats?" he added. -AFP