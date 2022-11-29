World Cup riots in Brussels after Morocco beat Belgium



Morroco's supporters celebrate near rental e-steps set on fire in the center of Brussels, after the live broadcast of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Belgium and Morocco, in Brussels, on November 27, 2022. photo: AFP

Dozens of fans smashed shop windows, threw fireworks and torched vehicles. Police said that 11 people had been arrested with one remaining in custody.

Even before the end of the match, "dozens of people, including some wearing hoodies, sought confrontation with the police, which compromised public safety," Brussels police said in a statement.

A spokeswoman said some fans were armed with sticks and a journalist "was injured in the face by fireworks".

Around a hundred police officers were mobilised while residents were warned to avoid certain areas of the city centre. Metro stations were closed and streets sealed off to limit the spread of the violence. A surveillance helicopter flew over the city before calm was restored at around 7:00pm (18:00GMT). An AFP journalist saw protesters burning a car, rubbish bins and a number of electric scooters.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the incidents of this afternoon. The police have already firmly intervened. I therefore advise against fans coming to the city centre. The police are doing all they can to maintain public order," tweeted the mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close.

"I have ordered the police to carry out arrests of the troublemakers."

Belgium is home to around 500,000 people of Moroccan descent.

In the eastern city of Liege, a gang of 50 people attacked a police station, breaking windows and damaging two police vehicles. The police there also resorted to water cannon. -AFP











