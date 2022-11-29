Video
Three final round matches of Youth hockey held

Published : Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The final round of Al-Arafah Islami Bank National Youth Hockey began on Monday at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in the city with the participation of 18 district teams.
On first day of the final round, Cox's Bazar district team thrashed Cumilla district team by 9-0 goals and Mymensingh district team defeated Thakurgaon district team by 3-0 goals while Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan overpowered Manikganj district by 6-1 goals.
Earlier, the first phase of the tournament began in September with a record 57 district teams initially competed at nine zonal venues across the country.    -BSS


