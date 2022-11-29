

Shamima country's first female karateka in UNESCO's ICMA











Shamima Akter Tuli has become the first female Karateka in the country to participate in a seminar at the Headquarters of UNESCO's International Centre of Martial Arts (ICMA) in South Korea. It was arranged as part of the fifth edition of the Martial Arts Research Initiative for Experts (MARIE) programme. The first black-belt holder among the women in the country presented her report on 'Youth Development Through Martial Arts' taking part in the seminar along with other experts from China, Hong Kong, South Korea, and other Martial Arts practicing countries. photo: Observer DESK