

Players to watch today



Ecuador vs Senegal

Enner Valencia, Ecuador

Valencia scored both the goals for Ecuador against Qatar in the opening game. The first goal was from penalty while the second was a brilliant header. He was the man, who scored again to deny the Netherlands in the following game. Finding the net three times, Valencia is jointly leading the top scorer table with French man Mbappe. Senegal have to put extra effort to defy the Ecuador goal machine.

Piero Hincapie, Felix Torres, Estrada and Caicedo are the names of further threats for Senegal today.

Ismaila Sarr, Senegal

Senegal conceded a 2-0 defeat against the Netherlands in their first match but crunched hosts Qatar by 3-1 margin in the following game to stay alive in the event. Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng were the scorers against Qatar but Sarr was the game maker.



Netherlands vs Qatar

Virgil van Dijk , The Netherlands

The Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk had been in his better not best against Senegal to protect the D-box, who also went-up for a header once. Van Dijk's rock solid center back helped to deny Ecuador as well.

Hosts however, have to defend speedy scorers like Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen alongside Memphis Depay.

Mohammed Muntari, Qatar

Mohammed Muntari fired over in the dying minutes against Ecuador but failed to make impact, who finally find his target against Senegal and became the first and lone Qatar man so far to score in a World Cup.

Abdel karim Hassan and Hassan Al-Haydos also can play impactful rule for the hosts.



USA vs Iran

Timothy Weah, USA

Tim Weah, had been phenomenal in both the earlier games the USA played. Weah's score in the 36th minutes against Wales gave the Americans lead but finished the game in a 1-1 draw. They also restricted England in the goal-less game and hence today's win will qualify them to the next round.

Christian Pulisic is the other name for USA to take on seriously.

Mehdi Taremi, Iran

Iran pull a goal back through Mehdi After 6-2 fiasco against England, the Iranian turned around against Wales to seal 2-0 victory. Taremi braces in 65th and 90+13 minutes were just consolidation against England, though he went goal-less against Wales.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Ehsan Hajsafi are two more Iranian players to keep eye on.



England vs Wales

Harry Kane, England

After goals galore from Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashfordand Jack Grealish against Iran, England drew against the USA. The captain of the Three Lions however, is still the biggest name to watch today, who trails Wayne Rooney by one goal for England's all-time scoring record (53), who scored once against Iran.

Gareth Bale, Wales

Bale, the big star of small team, was the man to equalize against the USA and the match ended in 1-1 draw. The Welsh talisman, Welsh captain, Welsh hero, Gareth Bale, have fair idea about neighbouring country, must be a big threat for the Englishmen.











