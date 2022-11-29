Germany keep WC hopes alive



Germany's forward #09 Niclas Fullkrug celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Spain and Germany at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 27, 2022. photo: AFP

Elsewhere, 2018 runners-up Croatia crushed Canada 4-1 to eliminate their opponents while Costa Rica claimed a shock win over Japan.

Keysher Fuller's 81st-minute goal for Costa Rica at Doha's Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Sunday's early game eased some of the pressure on the Germans as it prevented Japan from taking a giant stride towards the last 16.

Hansi Flick's German side nevertheless desperately needed something from their meeting with 2010 winners Spain at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, after losing 2-1 to Japan in their Group E opener.

Yet they were in big trouble when substitute Alvaro Morata turned in Jordi Alba's cross to put Spain ahead just after the hour mark.

However Germany, who had an Antonio Ruediger goal disallowed for offside in the first half, had a substitute of their own to thank as Werder Bremen striker Fuellkrug lashed in an 83rd-minute leveller on just his third international appearance.

"We still have room for improvement, but we can hope that everything turns out well in the final game," Fuellkrug, 29, told German broadcaster ZDF.

His side are still bottom of Group E on a single point, with Japan and Costa Rica on three each while Spain sit top with four.

To avoid a second consecutive group-stage exit, Germany must win their final group match against Costa Rica on Thursday and hope that Spain avoid defeat to Japan.

Spain will definitely qualify with a point against Japan, who now must win that game to give themselves the best possible chance of progressing to the next round.

"Of course Spain will be tough but there is a good chance for us to win," said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu.

"We will be well prepared and will go into the match with confidence." -AFP









DOHA, NOV 28: A late goal by substitute Niclas Fuellkrug allowed Germany to snatch a 1-1 draw with Spain on Sunday as the four-time winners kept their World Cup hopes alive, but Belgium are in danger of a group-stage exit after losing to Morocco.Elsewhere, 2018 runners-up Croatia crushed Canada 4-1 to eliminate their opponents while Costa Rica claimed a shock win over Japan.Keysher Fuller's 81st-minute goal for Costa Rica at Doha's Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Sunday's early game eased some of the pressure on the Germans as it prevented Japan from taking a giant stride towards the last 16.Hansi Flick's German side nevertheless desperately needed something from their meeting with 2010 winners Spain at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, after losing 2-1 to Japan in their Group E opener.Yet they were in big trouble when substitute Alvaro Morata turned in Jordi Alba's cross to put Spain ahead just after the hour mark.However Germany, who had an Antonio Ruediger goal disallowed for offside in the first half, had a substitute of their own to thank as Werder Bremen striker Fuellkrug lashed in an 83rd-minute leveller on just his third international appearance."We still have room for improvement, but we can hope that everything turns out well in the final game," Fuellkrug, 29, told German broadcaster ZDF.His side are still bottom of Group E on a single point, with Japan and Costa Rica on three each while Spain sit top with four.To avoid a second consecutive group-stage exit, Germany must win their final group match against Costa Rica on Thursday and hope that Spain avoid defeat to Japan.Spain will definitely qualify with a point against Japan, who now must win that game to give themselves the best possible chance of progressing to the next round."Of course Spain will be tough but there is a good chance for us to win," said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu."We will be well prepared and will go into the match with confidence." -AFP