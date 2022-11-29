Iran's chance to play round of 16 first time



Iran supporters wait for the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. photo: AFP

Before this, the Iranians played the final round of the FIFA World Cup five times, in 1978, 1998, and 2006, and two times in a row in 2014, and 2018. However, the Islamic Republic never had the chance to advance from the group stage before. Therefore, it will be the first time they play the round of 16 and, for so, the only thing this Asian team will have to do is win the match or at least manage a stalemate.

That's not the only reason for marking the match crucial. There is more to it. It is also a skirmish between two nations that have been in a conflict of ideologies for decades, starting with the revolution in the Persian gulf region in the late 80.

Diplomatic tensions, wide economic embargoes, destabilising the region, and political unrest were caused by the warmongers afterward. The Iranians may see this as an opportunity to take revenge on the opponents. Yet the USA coach denied such tensions recently.

In the meantime, Iran's football federation had lodged a complaint to FIFA over the removal of the word "Allah" from the Islamic Republic's flag on social media posts by its counterpart in the United States, ahead of the match.

The exciting match is to be played at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha's suburb city Ar-Rayyan.

Iran's dramatic 2-0 win over Wales and the US team's tense goalless stalemate against England in the second match of the group rivals made a good situation for the Persian team.

At this moment, England is sitting top with four points with Wales at the bottom. This means the Iran-United States contest will decide which team goes through to the round of 16.

Wales and England are also facing each other at 1:00 am, the same time at a different venue.

There are two other matches today (Tuesday). Ecuador and Senegal from Group-A will meet at 9:00 pm while the Netherlands and the host Qatar from the same group will meet at the same time.











