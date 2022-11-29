Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 November, 2022, 12:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Iran's chance to play round of 16 first time

Published : Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
MAHTAB UDDIN

Iran supporters wait for the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. photo: AFP

Iran supporters wait for the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. photo: AFP

The Islamic Republic of Iran, one of the much-talked-about challengers from Asia in FIFA World Cup 2022, is on the verge of playing the tournament's 'Round of 16' for the first time in history when it is set to face geopolitical rival United States of America in the last and most vital match of Group-B at 1:00 am after Tuesday midnight.
Before this, the Iranians played the final round of the FIFA World Cup five times, in 1978, 1998, and 2006, and two times in a row in 2014, and 2018. However, the Islamic Republic never had the chance to advance from the group stage before. Therefore, it will be the first time they play the round of 16 and, for so, the only thing this Asian team will have to do is win the match or at least manage a stalemate.
That's not the only reason for marking the match crucial. There is more to it. It is also a skirmish between two nations that have been in a conflict of ideologies for decades, starting with the revolution in the Persian gulf region in the late 80.
Diplomatic tensions, wide economic embargoes, destabilising the region, and political unrest were caused by the warmongers afterward. The Iranians may see this as an opportunity to take revenge on the opponents. Yet the USA coach denied such tensions recently.
In the meantime, Iran's football federation had lodged a complaint to FIFA over the removal of the word "Allah" from the Islamic Republic's flag on social media posts by its counterpart in the United States, ahead of the match.
The exciting match is to be played at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha's suburb city Ar-Rayyan.
Iran's dramatic 2-0 win over Wales and the US team's tense goalless stalemate against England in the second match of the group rivals made a good situation for the Persian team.
At this moment, England is sitting top with four points with Wales at the bottom. This means the Iran-United States contest will decide which team goes through to the round of 16.
Wales and England are also facing each other at 1:00 am, the same time at a different venue.
There are two other matches today (Tuesday). Ecuador and Senegal from Group-A will meet at 9:00 pm while the Netherlands and the host Qatar from the same group will meet at the same time.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran football legend Daei targeted by 'threats' after backing protests
Cameroon fight back to draw World Cup thriller with Serbia
Croatia knock Canada out of World Cup
World Cup riots in Brussels after Morocco beat Belgium
Three final round matches of Youth hockey held
Shamima country's first female karateka in UNESCO's ICMA
Rashford hails 'unbelievable' Ronaldo experience
Iran frees hundreds after WC win over Wales


Latest News
Brazil break record of remaining unbeaten in World Cup group-stage
Gazipur textile mill on fire for over 11 hrs
Pakistan, IMF begin talks on $7bn loan review
Tea stall owner hacked to death in Jhenidah
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Student 'takes life' over SSC result
Could World Cup be Bale's goodbye to the global stage?
World’s largest active volcano Mauna Loa erupts in Hawaii
4th round of women's football begins today
Twitter owner Musk signals new 'war' against Apple
Most Read News
Germany snatch draw against Spain to keep last 16 hopes alive
Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 after Casemiro's stunning strike
SSC pass rate 87.44pc, highest in Jashore board
Indian octogenarian man burns himself to death in language protest
No bar for ex-NSU trustee Kashem to release as his bail upheld by SC
Ex-MP Bodi injured at buffalo fight contest in Cox's Bazar
Drug peddler held with Yaba pills in Noakhali
Truck crashes into another truck, 2 killed
New Tk 2 and Tk 5 notes to be released Tuesday
Bruno Fernandes at the double as Portugal beat Uruguay to reach WC last 16
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft