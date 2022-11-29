Mamata to announce 2 new districts in West Bengal

KOLKATA, Nov 28: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to officially announce Sundarbans and Basirhat as two new districts of the state during an administrative meeting scheduled on November 29, a senior official said on Monday.

The two districts are set to be carved out of South and North 24 Parganas districts, he said.

"All the necessary work to create the two new districts has been completed. The CM is likely to announce the names tomorrow in Hingalganj during the administrative meeting," the official told PTI.

The Chief Minister will begin her three-day tour of the mangrove area of Sundarbans from Monday.

The district of Sundarbans is likely to have around 13 blocks of South 24 Parganas while Basirhat may have six of North 24 Parganas, he said.

Sundarbans, a UNESCO World Heritage site, currently is spread over North and South 24 Parganas districts, while Basirhat is a sub-division of North 24 Parganas.

West Bengal currently has 23 districts.

The state had to bear a cost of at least ? 200 crore to create each district, the official said. -PTI











