Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 November, 2022, 12:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pak PM's aide hints at delay in general elections

Published : Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

TAXILA, Nov 28: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said the PTI and its chairman Imran Khan would have to wait for two years for the general elections as the National Assembly will take an extension for another year after the completion of its ongoing term in 2023 to fix the mess created by the previous government.
Talking to reporters at Kamra on Sunday, he said the general elections would be held in 2024 because Imran Khan had created such a situation in the country that the government would need more time to fix it.
He said the appointment of the army chief and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee was per merit and as per aspirations of the people of Pakistan. It was a good initiative of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and all the 13 parties of PDM, he added. 'Unfortunately, Imran Khan obstructed the routine appointment and made a drama in which he failed. Now the economic and domestic situation will improve day by day," he added.
He was of the view that Imran Khan had made a mockery of the democratic system by making the vicious attempt of exerting pressure on the government about the appointment of the new army chief. He said though the PTI claimed that it had become the most popular political force in the country, Imran Khan still needed backdoor means to come back to power.
The prime minister's aide added that Imran Khan wanted to influence the media, judiciary and other state institutions to gain access to power.
He said the PTI chairman was accusing the leadership of his rival political parties of corruption but he himself had allegedly "made robbery on Toshakhana gifts received from rulers of other countries."    -DAWN








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Turkey says to discuss NATO bids with Swedish, Finnish FMs
Mamata to announce 2 new districts in West Bengal
This image provided by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory
Pak PM's aide hints at delay in general elections
Iran summons German envoy after Rights Council vote
China moves to curb, censor rare, nationwide protests
Landless squatters chant anti-government slogans and scuffle with police
US weighs sending 100-mile strike weapons to Ukraine


Latest News
Brazil break record of remaining unbeaten in World Cup group-stage
Gazipur textile mill on fire for over 11 hrs
Pakistan, IMF begin talks on $7bn loan review
Tea stall owner hacked to death in Jhenidah
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Student 'takes life' over SSC result
Could World Cup be Bale's goodbye to the global stage?
World’s largest active volcano Mauna Loa erupts in Hawaii
4th round of women's football begins today
Twitter owner Musk signals new 'war' against Apple
Most Read News
Germany snatch draw against Spain to keep last 16 hopes alive
Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 after Casemiro's stunning strike
SSC pass rate 87.44pc, highest in Jashore board
Indian octogenarian man burns himself to death in language protest
No bar for ex-NSU trustee Kashem to release as his bail upheld by SC
Ex-MP Bodi injured at buffalo fight contest in Cox's Bazar
Drug peddler held with Yaba pills in Noakhali
Truck crashes into another truck, 2 killed
New Tk 2 and Tk 5 notes to be released Tuesday
Bruno Fernandes at the double as Portugal beat Uruguay to reach WC last 16
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft