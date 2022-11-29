Iran summons German envoy after Rights Council vote

TEHRAN, Nov 28: Iran on Monday summoned the German ambassador to protest last week's UN Human Rights Council decision, based on a resolution co-sponsored by Berlin, to probe Iran's response to nationwide protests.

It is the third time since the demonstrations started more than two months ago that Tehran has called in Berlin's representative to the Islamic republic.

The nationwide protests followed the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest by morality police for an alleged breach of Iran's strict dress rules for women.

At an urgent session requested by Germany and Iceland, the United Nations' highest rights body voted on Thursday to create a high-level investigation into Iran's deadly crackdown.

The state news agency IRNA said Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had called in Germany's ambassador, Hans-Udo Muzel, "following the initiative of Germany to hold a special session" of the UN rights council "about the recent events in our country."

Iran on Friday said it "totally rejects" the "useless" resolution and would not recognise the fact-finding mission created by the rights council. The foreign ministry reiterated this argument on Monday.

"The hasty and instrumentalised use of the human rights question and the adoption of political approaches to pressure independent countries should definitively be condemned," ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said at his weekly press conference. -AFP











