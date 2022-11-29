Seven nabbed with drugs in four districts

Seven people including two women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Rajshahi, Moulvibazar, Kishoreganj and Barishal, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Detective Branch (DB) of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) arrested four persons including two women along with 200 grams of heroin from Kashiadanga area in the city.

The arrested persons are: Md Rabiul Islam, 21, Md Rakibuzzaman, 22, Md Shirifa Khatun, 29, and Md Bijli, 38.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday afternoon.

He said a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Kashidanga Junction area of the city at around 11:15pm on Sunday, and arrested them along with the heroin.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Police arrested a drug dealer along with 63 bottles of foreign liquor from Kamalganj Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested man is Md Azim Ali, 19, son of Md Mohoram Ali, a resident of Sanjarpur Village under Sharifpur Union in Kulaura Upazila of the district.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kechhuluti Mor area on the Shamshernagar Airport road in the upazila at around 8:15pm, and arrested him along with the foreign liquor worth about Tk 1.5 lakh.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kamalganj Police Station (PS), the arrested man was sent to jail following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge of Kamalganj PS Sanjay Chakrabarty confirmed the matter.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 500 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Md Ashraful Alam, 36, son of Golap Mia, a resident of Salpa Maria Village upazila.

RAB-14 (CPC-2) Kishoreganj Camp Company Commander Major Md Shahriar Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Purba Dampara at night, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this regard, the RAB official added.

BARISHAL: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a man along with 1980 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested man is Mamun Hawlader, 35, son of late Majid Hawlder, a resident of Mollarhat area in Nalchhity Upazila of Jhalakati District.

Barishal Divisional DNC Assistant Director Enayet Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ward No. 9 Durgapur area in Chandpura Union under Bandar PS in the district at night, and arrested Mamun along with the yaba tablets.

Mamun was a listed drug dealer and a number of cases under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with various PSs before.

However, after filing of a new case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bandar PS, the arrested was handed over to police, the DNC AD added.