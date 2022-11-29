Philosophical society’s national seminar held at Rajshahi University

RAJSHAHI, Nov 28: The third National Seminar of Bangladesh Philosophical Society (BPS) has been held at Rajshahi University (RU).

Department of Philosophy of the university organized the day-long seminar at Senate Building on Saturday morning.

RU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar was present as the chief guest at the seminar.

Pro VCs Professor Sultan-ul Islam and Professor M Humayun Kabir, and Arts Faculty Dean Professor Fazlur Haque were present as special guests.

BPS President and Honorary Professor of Philosophy Department of Dhaka University Sajahan Mia presided over the event and RU Philosophy Department President Professor Nilufar Ahmed was the convener of the seminar implementation committee.

Assistant Professor of Philosophy Department at RU Tasnim Nadira Rida conducted the programme.

The VC said at the event that philosophical practice is one of the ways to reach the highest level of knowledge and science in the present time.









