Man to die for killing his wife in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Nov 28: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Begumganj Upazila in 2002.

Noakhali Special Judge Court Judge ANM Morshed Khan handed down the verdict. The court also fined him Tk 50,000.

The condemned convict is Moin Uddin, 42, son of Golap Rahman, a resident of Antatpur Village under Eklashpur Union.

Public Prosecutor of the court Md Emdad Hossain Kaishore confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Moin Uddin killed his wife Bibi Fatema Akter Poli, 39, on August 31, 2002. He, later, dumped the body in a drain of the area.

Later on, police recovered the body of Poli from the drain on November 2, 2002.

The deceased's father Ibrahim Mia filed a case with Begumganj Model Police Station in this connection on the next day accusing Moin Uddin.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court after completing investigation of the case.

Following this, the judge delivered the verdict on Sunday after examining the case records and taking depositions of 17 witnesses.

However, convict Moin Uddin is absconding soon after the killing.











