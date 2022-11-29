Thrust on bringing leprosy-cured persons with disability into mainstream



A discussion on protecting the rights of persons with disability from the leprosy is seen going on in Gaibandha DC office in the town on Monday. photo: observer

"The people who are cured from leprosy disease have the rights to enjoy the existing facilities of the state like other people of the country; if they are given supports in different ways, they can also contribute to pushing the country towards desired development", they also said.

They made the comments while they were addressing a workshop on 'the role of government and non-government institutions in protecting the rights of persons with disabilities from the leprosy' in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) office in the town.

Mobilisation and Empowerment of People living with Disability (MEPD) project of Leprosy Mission International Bangladesh organized the workshop in cooperation with district administration.

ADC-General Sushanta Kumar Mahato attended the function as the chief guest on behalf of DC Oliur Rahman.

At the opening of the workshop, George Biswas, project manager made a PowerPoint presentation and said about 13,582 leprosy patients have been detected in the district, and, of them, 163 infected persons became disable due to leprosy and a total of 160 patients are now under treatment.

In this context, he sought wholehearted cooperation of all stakeholders to rehabilitate the leprosy-cured persons with disability through providing them with need-based supports to build a disparity-free peaceful society.

Later, Medical Officer of Civil Surgeon office Dr. Robiul Parvez Pramanik presented his speech as the chief discussant.

Moderated by Md. Sariful Islam, area development officer of MEPD project, the workshop was also addressed, among others, by renowned freedom fighters Mahmudul Haque Shahjada and Ali Akbar Miah, representative of Brac Mosarrof Hossain, District Manager of Friendship Abdus Salam, Public Relations Officer of SKS Foundation Ashraful Alom, Programme Manager of GUK Joya Prosad, Project Manager of World Vision Uttam Dash, Assistant Director of Sinnomul Mohila Samity ABM Masudunnabi Lipon and Journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman.

The speakers, in their speech, said all government and non-government organizations should come forward with positive attitude collectively to rehabilitate the leprosy-infected persons with disabilities in the society because it is not possible to rehabilitate them for a single organization.

ADC-General Sushanta Kumar Mahato, in his speech, urged the service providers of government and non-government organizations here to stand beside the leprosy-infected persons with disabilities in a bid to help them pass their days and nights without any hardship to build poverty and hunger free country.

A good number of leprosy-infected persons, social workers, NGO activists, and media men took part in the programme.











