Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 November, 2022, 12:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two electrocuted in Bogura, Meherpur

Published : Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondents

Two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Meherpur, in two days.
BOGURA: A man was electrocuted in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Helal Pramanik, 48, a resident of Chhatiangram Village in the upazila.
It was learnt that the man came in contact with an electric wire while he was connecting an electric motor in his house in the area at around 3 pm, which left him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Adamdighi Police Station (PS) Pradeep Kumar confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
MEHERPUR: A man has been electrocuted in Gangni Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Lavlu Hossain, 40, a resident of Shakdaha Village in the upazila.
It was learnt that the man came contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was repairing an electric water pump, which left the man critically injured.
He was rescued by locals and immediately taken to Gangni Upazila Health Complex, where Lavlu was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven nabbed with drugs in four districts
Philosophical society’s national seminar held at Rajshahi University
Man to die for killing his wife in Noakhali
Thrust on bringing leprosy-cured persons with disability into mainstream
Two electrocuted in Bogura, Meherpur
Lalmohan Ha-mim Residential School and College stood first in Bhola District
The photo shows the cadets of Military Collegiate School Khulna
Fakirhat Upazila Health Department in Bagerhat vaccinated a total 2,300 dogs


Latest News
Brazil break record of remaining unbeaten in World Cup group-stage
Gazipur textile mill on fire for over 11 hrs
Pakistan, IMF begin talks on $7bn loan review
Tea stall owner hacked to death in Jhenidah
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Student 'takes life' over SSC result
Could World Cup be Bale's goodbye to the global stage?
World’s largest active volcano Mauna Loa erupts in Hawaii
4th round of women's football begins today
Twitter owner Musk signals new 'war' against Apple
Most Read News
Germany snatch draw against Spain to keep last 16 hopes alive
Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 after Casemiro's stunning strike
SSC pass rate 87.44pc, highest in Jashore board
Indian octogenarian man burns himself to death in language protest
No bar for ex-NSU trustee Kashem to release as his bail upheld by SC
Ex-MP Bodi injured at buffalo fight contest in Cox's Bazar
Drug peddler held with Yaba pills in Noakhali
Truck crashes into another truck, 2 killed
New Tk 2 and Tk 5 notes to be released Tuesday
Bruno Fernandes at the double as Portugal beat Uruguay to reach WC last 16
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft