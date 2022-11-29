Two electrocuted in Bogura, Meherpur

Two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Meherpur, in two days.

BOGURA: A man was electrocuted in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Helal Pramanik, 48, a resident of Chhatiangram Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that the man came in contact with an electric wire while he was connecting an electric motor in his house in the area at around 3 pm, which left him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Adamdighi Police Station (PS) Pradeep Kumar confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

MEHERPUR: A man has been electrocuted in Gangni Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Lavlu Hossain, 40, a resident of Shakdaha Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that the man came contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was repairing an electric water pump, which left the man critically injured.

He was rescued by locals and immediately taken to Gangni Upazila Health Complex, where Lavlu was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.











