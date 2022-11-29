College student crushed under train in Khulna

KHULNA, Nov 28: A college student was crushed under a train in Shiromoni area in the city on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Aziz, 20, a student of Azam Khan Commerce College.

According to local sources, a train hit the young man while he was walking along rail line in Shiromoni Madrasa area in the city in the afternoon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge of Khulna Railway Station Molla Mohammad Khabir confirmed the incident.















