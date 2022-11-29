4 ‘commit suicide’ in 4 dists

Four people including two school students and a policeman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Munshiganj, Nilphamari, Bagerhat and Kishoreganj, in four days.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A schoolboy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Deb Mondal, 12, son of Shyamal Mondal, a resident of Palpara Village under Sreenagar Sadar Union in the upazila. He was a sixth grader at Sreenagar Pilot High School.

Locals and the deceased's relatives said the boy hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his room in the house in the morning.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and immediately took to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor at around 9am.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sreenagar Police Station (PS) Aminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI: A police constable has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Jaldhaka Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rouf, 25, son of Abu Bakkar Siddique of Dighirpar Village under Koimari Union in the upazila. He was posted in Khagrachhari as a police constable.

Police sources said Abdur Rouf came to visit his village home on vacation on November 12 last. Meanwhile, his wife Rupali Begum lodged a case against him over family feud. The hearing of the case was supposed to be held on Sunday.

However, Abdur Rouf hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at early hours of Sunday.

The family members of the deceased saw his hanging body in the morning and informed the police about the matter.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Nilphamari General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The law enforcers also recovered a suicide note from beside the body.

Jaldhaka PS OC Firoz Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case with the PS on behalf of the deceased's family members is underway in this connection.

BAGERHAT: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mukta Rani Mondal, 14, daughter of Mohadev Mondal, a resident of Barakpur Jugidhar Par Village under under Shatgambuj Union in the upazila. She was an eighth grader at BSC High School in the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said as Mukta Rani could not pay the fee, the school authority did not allow her to attend the yearly examination.

Following this, Mukta Rani hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house on Saturday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bagerhat Sadar Model PS OC KM Azizul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard and the law enforcers are investigating the actual reason behind her committing suicide.

KISHOREGANJ: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bhairab Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Adil Mia, 38, a resident of Chanderchar Village under Gajaria Union in the upazila.

According to local and the deceased's family sources, the man has committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room in the house due to a feud with his wife at night.

Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Kishoreganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bhairab PS OC Maksudul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.











