Tuesday, 29 November, 2022, 12:06 PM
Home Countryside

Science Fair held in Moulvibazar, Gazipur  

Published : Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondents

The Science Fair and Science Olympiad were held in Kulaura Upazila of Moulvibazar and Kaliganj Upazila of Gazipur.  
KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: The 44th National Science and Technology Week Fair and Science Olympiad were inaugurated in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Kulaura Upazila administration organized the two-day-long fair on Kulaura Nabin Chandra Government Model High School premises.
Kulaura Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal AKM Sofi Ahmad Salman inaugurated the fair as the chief guest with Kulaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) M Mahmudur Rahman Khondkar in the chair.
Nabin Chandra Government Model High School Headmaster Amir Hossain delivered the welcome speech at the inaugural session of the fair conducted by Upazila Scout Secretary and teacher of Nabin Chandra Government Model High School Sohel Ahmed.
Kulaura Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Mehedi Hasan, Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Abu Masud, PIO Shimul Ali, Kulaura Press Club President M Shakil Rashid Chowdhury and Kulaura Government College Acting Principal Md Abdul Hannan, among others, were also present at that time.
KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A two-day Science Fair and the 7th National Science Olympiad were held in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on the occasion of the 44th National Science and Technology Week.
Kaliganj Upazila administration organized the fair under the supervision of the National Science and Technology Museum and under the patronage of the Ministry of Science and Technology on the Kaliganj Central Library premises. Kaliganj UNO Asadikzaman inaugurated the fair on Thursday morning.
Upazila Secondary Education Officer Noor-e-Jannat, Cooperative Officer Mirza Farzanan Sharmin, BRDB officer Israt Jahan, Secondary Education Office Assistant Programmer Ujjal Chandra Sheel and Upazila Assistant Education Officer Israt Jahan, among others, also spoke at the programme.


