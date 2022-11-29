Low quality potato seeds not sprouting in Bogura



Potato seeds at BADC Cold Storage in Bogura. photo: observer

The seed sowing started in the beginning of Agrahayan in the district. Then per kilogram seed potato was selling at Tk 200-250. But growers became sceptical about the seed quality.

To meet their seed demand, growers are getting dependent on Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC).

Farmers complained, private cold storages keep consuming potato and seed potato at the same temperature. That is why, these seeds are not sprouting, said farmer Rahmat Ali of Shakharia Union in Bogura Sadar Upazila. He has sowed own preserved seeds and purchased seeds from Meherpur. "I can't understand why these are not sprouting," he added.

Deputy Director of BADC Cold storage (TC) Shafiul Alam, BADC and BRAC cold storages store seed potato in proper light and temperature to keep up the quality; seed potato is also kept in private cold storages; but in the private cold storages, both potato and seed potato are kept at the same temperature. He inspected private cold storages and found no separate chamber for seed potato.

It needs 2.2 to 2.5 Degree Celsius temperature for preserving seed potato while 4 degree Celsius for consuming potato.

If seed quality is not ensured, after sowing, seeds don't sprout generally, he further said. Also temperature is kept at zero Degree Celsius for saving electricity consumption, he added. It affects the seed quality, he maintained.

Shafiul Alam said, the seed requirement of the district stands at about 80,000 metric tons (mt); but only 870mt have been stored in Bogura cold storage; in the last year, seed potato need was met by taking BADC seeds from other districts; about 4,000mt of seed potato were brought from other districts in the last year; in the absence of proper preservation system in the BADC, the seed demand is met from private cold storages.

But, he added, a 2,000 mt capacity cold storage is being constructed in Joypurhat. After its launching, farmers will get quality potato seeds, he maintained.

BADC's seed potato is selling at Tk 33.50 per kg while seeds of BRAC cold storage are selling at Tk 50 per kg.













