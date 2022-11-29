Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 November, 2022, 12:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

High Court asks a significant question to ACC   

Published : Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

High Court asks a significant question to ACC   

High Court asks a significant question to ACC   

Expressing dissatisfaction over the performance of Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) and its marked failures in taking action against wealthy loan defaulters - a High Court bench consisting of two justices on Sunday asked ACC authority - if wealthy people in the country remained above the law?
The question may ostensibly sound as a rebuke, but in fact a very pertinent one.

Our public and private banks have been overburdened to the limit with thousands of crores of Taka in the shape of bad or default loans? Is it any how possible to recover them, if yes, then what role is ACC playing in that regard?
Most importantly, what actions have the ACC taken so far against wealthy loan defaulters?

So far, enough cases have been filed by a number of bank authorities, and the ACC could do little to take wealthy defaulters to task.

However, the latest incident in the long list of ACC's failures includes seeking cancellation of bail of a former officer of Shahjalal Islami Bank in connection with a loan scam case of Bismillah Group.

On March 29, 2019, Shahjalal Islami Bank's Eskaton branch manager filed a case at Ramna Police Station against 12 people including Bismillah Group's Managing Director.
On October 29, 2015, the ACC submitted charge sheet against 14 people including the bank's the then deputy manager and junior assistant vice president.

On October 17, 2017, a judicial court granted bail to these accuses.
Later, the ACC filed an appeal with the High Court Division seeking cancellation of their bail. On January 8, 2018, the High Court Division issued the rule and asked the ACC to re-investigate the case.

However, on last Sunday while the matter came in the cause list for hearing the bench asked the ACC lawyer concerned in the hearing, to explain why the accused were not tried?  
The bench also asked, when would the ACC catch the offenders?

The case had been filed in 2013 and charge sheet was submitted in 2015. The bench ordered for holding re-investigation against the accused. The BASIC Bank financial scam is another financial scandal where the anti-corruption watchdog has failed to deliver concrete results.

The million dollar question - why the aforementioned case or such publicised high-profile cases are not ending even after 9-10 years have passed?

To say the least, if investigations in such important cases take so long to complete, what signal does it send to the scammers and frauds?

It apparently seems wealthy loan defaulters in Bangladesh to be positioned beyond the boundaries of law.

It is time for the ACC to wake from slumber, and realise the fact that loan defaulters cannot be above law. In order to end more financial irregularities it is crucial that state and the judiciary set strong examples of justice.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
High Court asks a significant question to ACC   
Our perennial plight on road
Land Mortgage Data Bank: A time befitting initiative
Japan concerned over democracy, Rohingya crisis
Yet another spate of hike in power price
Free Dhaka's footpaths
PM's call to move forward amid global crisis
Harrowing escape of two death row convicts


Latest News
Brazil break record of remaining unbeaten in World Cup group-stage
Gazipur textile mill on fire for over 11 hrs
Pakistan, IMF begin talks on $7bn loan review
Tea stall owner hacked to death in Jhenidah
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Student 'takes life' over SSC result
Could World Cup be Bale's goodbye to the global stage?
World’s largest active volcano Mauna Loa erupts in Hawaii
4th round of women's football begins today
Twitter owner Musk signals new 'war' against Apple
Most Read News
Germany snatch draw against Spain to keep last 16 hopes alive
Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 after Casemiro's stunning strike
SSC pass rate 87.44pc, highest in Jashore board
Indian octogenarian man burns himself to death in language protest
No bar for ex-NSU trustee Kashem to release as his bail upheld by SC
Ex-MP Bodi injured at buffalo fight contest in Cox's Bazar
Drug peddler held with Yaba pills in Noakhali
Truck crashes into another truck, 2 killed
New Tk 2 and Tk 5 notes to be released Tuesday
Bruno Fernandes at the double as Portugal beat Uruguay to reach WC last 16
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft