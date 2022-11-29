

High Court asks a significant question to ACC

The question may ostensibly sound as a rebuke, but in fact a very pertinent one.



Our public and private banks have been overburdened to the limit with thousands of crores of Taka in the shape of bad or default loans? Is it any how possible to recover them, if yes, then what role is ACC playing in that regard?

Most importantly, what actions have the ACC taken so far against wealthy loan defaulters?



So far, enough cases have been filed by a number of bank authorities, and the ACC could do little to take wealthy defaulters to task.



However, the latest incident in the long list of ACC's failures includes seeking cancellation of bail of a former officer of Shahjalal Islami Bank in connection with a loan scam case of Bismillah Group.



On March 29, 2019, Shahjalal Islami Bank's Eskaton branch manager filed a case at Ramna Police Station against 12 people including Bismillah Group's Managing Director.

On October 29, 2015, the ACC submitted charge sheet against 14 people including the bank's the then deputy manager and junior assistant vice president.



On October 17, 2017, a judicial court granted bail to these accuses.

Later, the ACC filed an appeal with the High Court Division seeking cancellation of their bail. On January 8, 2018, the High Court Division issued the rule and asked the ACC to re-investigate the case.



However, on last Sunday while the matter came in the cause list for hearing the bench asked the ACC lawyer concerned in the hearing, to explain why the accused were not tried?

The bench also asked, when would the ACC catch the offenders?



The case had been filed in 2013 and charge sheet was submitted in 2015. The bench ordered for holding re-investigation against the accused. The BASIC Bank financial scam is another financial scandal where the anti-corruption watchdog has failed to deliver concrete results.



The million dollar question - why the aforementioned case or such publicised high-profile cases are not ending even after 9-10 years have passed?



To say the least, if investigations in such important cases take so long to complete, what signal does it send to the scammers and frauds?



It apparently seems wealthy loan defaulters in Bangladesh to be positioned beyond the boundaries of law.



