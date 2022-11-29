Women and online business

Dear Sir



Online business is booming in Bangladesh. Online shopping enables the buyer to order a product or service through the Internet. Google Trends shows that "online shopping" is the fourth most-searched phrase in Bangladesh.



Aside from popular online shops, there are a few hundred little-known online shops in Dhaka and other big cities. Small-sized online vendors are using different techniques to increase their reach on Facebook.



It is noticeable that women are particularly interested in online business because it is hassle-free and does not require large capital or physical stores. E-commerce is surely an area of women empowerment in our country that deserves due credit.



Nandita Chowdhury

Entrepreneur