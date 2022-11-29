

Blue economy in Bangladesh



With a 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone in the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh's coastline stretches over 710 kilometres. Marine fisheries produce 19.40% of the nation's total fish production. Additionally, 81.0% of foreign visitors to Bangladesh on average visit Cox's Bazaar. Bangladesh's ocean contributes significantly to its socioeconomic growth by boosting economic activity across the country, especially in the southern coastal region.



Bangladesh has chosen the Bay of Bengal as its new economic hub. Bangladesh has already begun taking initiatives to build its blue economy to utilize its vast maritime resources. Since 2015, the government of Bangladesh has held many workshops and consultations on the blue economy. In addition, Bangladesh's seventh five-year plan (7FYP) identifies twelve initiatives, such as fisheries, renewable energy, human resources, transportation, tourism, and climate change, to maintain a robust and sustainable blue economy. Additionally, the "Blue Economy Cell" was established by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), GoB, in 2017 to coordinate Blue Economy projects among sectoral ministries.



Bangladesh's economy might benefit greatly from the Blue Economy. The MoFA has identified 26 potential sectors, including fisheries, maritime trade and shipping, energy, tourism, coastal protection, maritime safety, and surveillance, for the expansion of Bangladesh's blue economy.



SHIPPING: 90% of Bangladesh's freight volume is seaborne as of 2018. Therefore, it would seem that freight trade may have a big impact on our economy in the future. To maintain the high level of freight charges across the country, incentives could be provided to regional shipping firms to expand their fleet. The maritime industries including coastal shipping, seaports, passenger ferry services, inland waterway transportation, shipbuilding, and ship recycling should also receive more attention if our country is to continue experiencing sustained economic growth.



Fishery: In addition to snails, shellfish, crabs, sharks, octopuses, and other species, experts estimate that there are 500 different types of fish alone. Out of the 8.0 million tons of fish that are accessible in the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh is thought to catch only 0.70 million tons of fish annually. It is important to note that 15.0 percent of the protein consumed by people worldwide comes from marine resources. Since so many rely on the oceans for their food and way of life, more must be done to protect ocean resources.



Tourism: The largest market segment in the world, seaside tourism accounts for 5.0 percent of the global GDP and creates 6.0 to 7.0 percent of all jobs. It ranks in the top five export earners in 150 nations. For half of the least developed countries, it serves as their primary source of foreign currency (LDCs). Beach-based recreation and tourism, seaside tourism, and marine activities like yachting and marinas are all examples of coastal tourism. Poverty can be decreased and new job possibilities can be generated via sustainable tourism. Bangladesh can therefore generate foreign cash from the tourist sector, which might boost GDP growth and aid in the achievement of the SDGs by 2030.It is reported that the country has 75 outer islandsthat could be utilized for tourists both local and foreign.



Future of Exploration: Bangladesh's economy can expand quickly if these maritime resources are explored and exploited with the right technology. Following a protracted disagreement over its maritime border with India and Myanmar, Bangladesh now has a clearly defined maritime zone in the Bay of Bengal. By maintaining a healthy balance between the protection of the marine ecosystem and the exploitation of marine resources, Bangladesh may pay attention to developing its blue economy and making the most of its large sea territory. Now that new investments in marine trade and commerce have been made, Bangladesh can expand its capacity to guarantee economic growth.



The nation has just recently begun to look into a small number of the blue economy's sectors, such as fisheries and aquaculture, shipbuilding, shipbreaking, salt manufacturing, and port infrastructure. Additionally, the majority of these sectors employ traditional methods. To handle environmental changes, manage carbon emissions, conserve mangroves and ocean grass, and introduce innovative technologies for further development, there are still a lot of potential problems to be explored in the blue economy.

The writer is a student, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University,vice-president, Comilla University Research Society













