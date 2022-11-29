Can first EU-Bangladesh political dialogue pave the path to bolster ties?

On Thursday, November 24, in Dhaka, the European Union (EU) and Bangladesh had their first "political discussion" to "elevate" their collaboration by supplying strategic direction and enhancing their cooperation on foreign and security policy. The mission is led by the state minister for foreign affairs of Bangladesh, Md. Shahriar Alam, while the EU is represented by Enrique Mora, deputy secretary general of the European External Action Service (EEAS).



In an effort to deepen their bonds at a time when Bangladesh's influence is growing globally, they had their first-ever political discussion. Everyone has the chance to talk about any number of political issues on which they have common concerns.



The decision to start the political discussion was made when Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and the Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) met in Brussels in October 2021.



A political discussion between Bangladesh and the European Union (EU) was held for the first time in the nation's capital, Dhaka, and it had important messages for both Brussels and Dhaka. There were many topics covered in the conversation. However, concepts like democracy, basic rights, the rule of law, and human rights have become more significant. EU and Bangladesh have agreed to collaborate on these issues.



In addition, both parties consented to sign a PCA (Partnership Cooperation Agreement) in recognition of 50 years of ties between Bangladesh and the EU. According to reports, the deal will cover topics including connectivity, defense, a cyber security framework, and mitigating climate change threats. And human rights will serve as the cornerstone of this new legal system.



Developing cooperative relations with the European Union will undoubtedly benefit Bangladesh in a number of ways from the economic and political alliance of 27 developed European nations. These connections are significant in the current global situation. Therefore, we support this endeavor. When the cooperation contract will be signed has not yet been decided.



However, in light of 50 years of cooperation with the European Union, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam has voiced optimism for its implementation. We have decided to work on a partnership and cooperation arrangement, the man added. It involves bargaining. There is a chance to strengthen and broaden the relationship between the two sides in light of Bangladesh's expanding capacity, growth, and journey with the EU.



This conversation has made one thing quite clear: the European Union is becoming steadily more interested in Bangladesh. Enrique Mora, the EU delegate, expressed it in his statement at the end of the discussion as well. We are reevaluating our relationship with Bangladesh for two reasons, he declared. One is Bangladesh's phenomenal development and success. We wish to work together on numerous topics because of this. The Indo-Pacific area is another place where we have significant interests. Our goal is to take a stronger stance in this situation. We want to strengthen our partnership with the nations in the region in order to accomplish this goal.



Bangladesh can count on the EU's cooperation in a number of international venues, notably the UN, on topics like the Rohingya crisis. Bangladesh may also request unique advantages for travel to EU nations. Therefore, the sooner the potential for reciprocal cooperation generated by the Bangladesh-EU dialogue is realized, the better.



For the first time, Bangladesh and the European Union (EU) will engage in political conversation. A political discussion is necessary as a result of the EU relationship's expansion and development as well as the current geopolitical environment.



Political discussions on the three topics covered in the Bangladesh-EU Joint Commission meetings since 2001, namely development cooperation, trade, and good governance, as well as additional human rights issues, were held in addition to discussions of bilateral relations. This political dialogue's goal is to provide stakeholders with a strategic direction so they know what to do.



Security issues was discussed on a large scale in this forum. The security agenda covers terrorism, cyber security, peacekeeping, food and energy security, climate change, international crime and more.



The two sides discussed about creating and expanding the cooperation relationship on the issues between the two sides.The EU has already announced its Indo-Pacific Strategy. Bangladesh's position on the Indo-Pacific is being worked on. Besides, there are various mechanisms of cooperation between the countries of this region. The region's importance was greater than ever as the world's center of power shifted towards Asia.Regional cooperation is very important to the EU and they want to know how Bangladesh is positioned in the region - that is normal.Enrique Moraalso said that Bangladesh has become an important state with excellent economic progress.



The return of the Rohingya is more crucial for Bangladesh. On the other hand, the EU considers the situation in Myanmar to be normal. Since the beginning of the Rohingya issue, EU nations have backed a solution. However, after the military took over in February of last year, reestablishing democracy in Myanmar became their top priority, and the Rohingya problem was pushed to the side. Both parties must state their perspectives clearly and talk about how to cooperate to find a solution. It is not Bangladesh's only problem. Once more, this is not a problem that Bangladesh and Myanmar have bilaterally. This is a global issue, he claimed. This is something that the global community should be worried about.By suspending various sanctions and development aid programs, including arms aid, the EU is applying pressure to the military authorities in Myanmar. The EU expressed its gratitude for Bangladesh's government and people's continued generosity in hosting more than 1.1 million Rohingya who have been forcibly displaced from Myanmar for more than five years.



However, the EU and Bangladesh can collaborate in a number of areas and modes to ensure mutual benefit. This initial political discussion may pave the way for additional bond strengthening.

The an independent researcher



















