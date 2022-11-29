Man gets death penalty for killing wife in C’nawabagnj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Nov 28: A Chapainawbaganj court on Monday sentenced a man to death in a case filed over killing his wife in 2019.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rabiul Islam pronounced the judgment in presence of the convict.

The court also fined the convict Tk 50,000.

According to case statement, on July, 8, 2019, the convict hacked his wife Ayesha Begum with a sharp weapon over a family feud at their house in Bholahat upazila.

Ayesha succumbed to her injuries on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Later, victim's brother Md Muslim filed a case against Kobed Ali at Bholahat police station.

Police submitted the charge sheet of the case on September 30 of the same year. -UNB