DMP arrests 40 for consuming, selling drugs in city

As part of the anti-drug drive in the capital, the members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested a total of 40 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Monday.

According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted the operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis and detained a total of 40 drug traffickers and recovered huge amounts of drugs from 6am of November 27 to 6:00am on Monday. -BSS

During the anti-drug drives, police seized 31.365 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 122 grams and 20 puria (small packet) of heroin, 2,991 pieces of yaba tablets and 80 bottles of phensedyl syrup from their possessions, it said.

Police filed 38 cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act.












