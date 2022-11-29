Yaba, phensidyl recovered, one held in C'nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Nov 28: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in two separate drives recovered 905 pieces of yaba tablets and 319 bottles of phensidyl and detained an alleged drug peddler in Shibganj upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Md Tofazzal Hossain, 48, of Sahapara under Shibganj upazila in the district.

BGB said, acting on a tip off, a patrol team of BGB from Monakasha border out post raided frontier village Dadanchak under Shibganj upazila of the district at around 9:30pm and seized 905 pieces of yaba tablet in an abandoned condition.

Besides, a team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp conducted a raid at Dhorbona village under Nayalabhanga union of Shibganj upazila at around 10:45 pm and arrested Tofazzal with 319 bottles of phensidyl, RAB said.

Later the elite force handed him over to the police of Shibganj thana with a case. -BSS









