Milestone College archives pass rate of 99.82 per-cent

This year, a total of 1679 students participated in the SSC exam in Bengali medium and English version from Milestone College and 1676 passed. Pass rate is 99.82% and 1250 students got GPA-5 among passers. GPA-5 achievement rate is 74.58%.

A total of 1400 students appeared from science group and 1398 passed. Pass rate in science group is 99.86%. Among the passers, 1203 secured GPA-5. GPA-5 achievement rate is 86.05%. On the other hand, 279 students participated in the examination from Business studies group and 278 students passed. The pass rate in Business studies group is 99.64% and 47 students obtained GPA-5 from Business studies group.















