Ctg board secures 87.53 pc pass rate

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 28: The pass rate in Chittagong Education Board (CEB) is 87.53 percent while it (pass rate) was 91.12 per cent in last year, according to results published on Monday.

A total of 1,30,013 students came out successful in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations under Chattogram Education Board (CEB) this year with the decrease in percentage of pass rate compared to previous year.

Narayan Chandra Nath, CEB Controller of Examinations told BSS that although the pass rate percentage has decreased this year, the number of GPA-5 holders have increased in this year's SSC examinations held under the board.

He said that this year, 1,48,540 students from 1,092 educational institutions under the CEB took part in the SSC examination at 213 centers. Of them, one lakh 30 thousand 13 student came out successful.

CEB Controller of Examinations said that 18,664 students got GPA-5 in SSC examination under CEB this year, which is the highest percentage in the last 10 years. Of the total, 7,775 are female students and 10,889 are male. Last year, 12,791 students got GPA-5 under the board. -BSS











