Man hit by train at Mohakhali dies

A 35-year-old man died on Monday after being hit by a speeding train at the capital's Mohakhali rail crossing are-.

The deceased was identified as Badrul Alam, son of Abdur Rob Sabur from Rupganj upazila in Narayanganj.

A witness named Mehedi Hasan said Badrul was hit by a train heading toward Kamalapur railway Station while crossing the road around 7pm Sunday.

The pedestrian took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital

He succumbed to his injuries at 8 am at DMCH today, said Bacchu Mia, in charge inspector of DMCH police outpost. The body has been sent for an autopsy, he said. -UNB







