Tuesday, 29 November, 2022, 12:04 PM
Home City News

Man hit by train at Mohakhali dies

Published : Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128

A 35-year-old man died on Monday after being hit by a speeding train at the capital's Mohakhali rail crossing are-.
The deceased was identified as Badrul Alam, son of Abdur Rob Sabur from Rupganj upazila in Narayanganj.
A witness named Mehedi Hasan said Badrul was hit by a train heading toward Kamalapur railway Station while crossing the road around 7pm Sunday.
The pedestrian took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital
He succumbed to his injuries at 8 am at DMCH today, said Bacchu Mia, in charge inspector of DMCH police outpost. The body has been sent for an autopsy, he said.     -UNB


