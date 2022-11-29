Man held with fake notes in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 28: Police in a drive arrested a man with fake notes of Tk 8,500 from the city's Chattogam Medical College Hospital area on Monday.

The arrested person was identified as Mohammad Younus, 39, who hailed from the Kushumpura area under the Patiya Upazila of the district.

The duty officer of Panchliash police station said acting on a tip-off a team of police conducted a drive in the aforesaid area and arrested Yunus, who is a fake note trader in the profession, with the counterfeit currency.

A case was filed against him with the police station. -BSS







