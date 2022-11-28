

Canada out of World Cup after beaten by Croatia 4-1



Alphonso Davies netted Canada's first goal at a men's World Cup but it was Croatia, spearheaded by a brace from Andrej Kramaric, who came away with an impressive 4-1 Group F win on Sunday that ended any hope of the North Americans advancing while keeping their own alive, report agencies.



After Davies had scored with a bullet header just over a minute into play, Croatia showed their class with Kramaric levelling in the 36th minute and Marko Livaja putting the 2018 finalists ahead just before the break.



Croatia got two more after the break, with Kramaric getting his second in the 70th minute and Lovro Majer scoring in stoppage time.



Croatia join Morocco at the top of the Group F standings on four points and now need only a draw in their final game against Belgium to progress. Canada, in the World Cup for just the second time, are bottom of the table and still looking for their first ever win.



Canada co-hosts next time.. .



In 2026 the World Cup is being held in Canada, the USA and Mexico, which will be a huge boost for a country that is not typically a footballing nation, this could really boost their chances of doing well in that tournament, and they could well be dark horses.



Canada have a number of brilliant young players, and the future looks bright for them. Buchanan, Davies, David and Laryea amongst others all showed their talent, and could well be players of serious, developed quality by the time 2026 comes around.



