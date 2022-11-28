Habibur Rahman Gazi joins BDBL as new MD



Md. Habibur Rahman

Financial Institution Division, Ministry of Finance has appointed him recently.

Prior to this Habibur Rahman has been serving as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) at Agrani Bank Limited.

He started his banking career as a senior officer at Janata Bank Limited in 1988. During his service at Janata Bank Limited, he worked at different branches, zones and divisions of the bank.

