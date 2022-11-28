Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 November, 2022, 4:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Padma Bank opens premier stall at the 10th Nat’l SME Fair

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Desk

Padma Bank opens premier stall at the 10th Nat’l SME Fair

Padma Bank opens premier stall at the 10th Nat’l SME Fair

Padma Bank's stall number 207 (Hall-D) was inaugurated at the 10th National SME Fair, which began at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital's Shere Bangla Nagar recently, says a press release.
Tarek Reaz Khan, Managing Director and CEO of Padma Bank, inaugurated the stall. In the ceremony he said that without the development of the SME sector, the overall development of a country is impossible.
The SME sector contributes 25% of our country's GDP. Furthermore, this sector accounts for two-third of all job opportunities in the country's private sector. Therefore, Padma Bank is committed to delivering banking services to customers for the development of the SME sector. He also said that it is possible to deliver banking services to the grass-roots level through SME product services.
The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Managing Director Zabed Amin, Chief Human Resource Officer & CCO M Ahsan Ullah Khan, Syed Towhid Hossain, EVP & Head of Operation Rokibul Hasan Chowdhury, Head of Retail and SME Banking, and VP and Head of SME Business Asaduzzaman Khan.
Padma Bank Limited has participated in the SME fair to increase its foothold in financial inclusion program and to give small and medium entrepreneurs a proper idea about the loan products and services. Padma Bank Limited has modernized SME banking services in a completely new and comprehensive way. It has a number of products and services for different segment.
Padma Udyog Loan: Under the slogan, Change the Fortune of the Business-- Padma Udyog has made loan facilities available to SME customers on simple terms. There are loan facilities from taka 5 lac to a maximum of 3 crore for the purchase of additional working capital and fixed assets for the expansion of the customer's business. This loan facility is available across the country. 70 to 100 percent of the business expansion expenses can be financed by this loan.
Padma Sahaj Loan: Sahaj Loan will be very simple-a loan facility of up to 400% on the customer's deposit. Padma Easy Loans of taka 5 to 20 lac can also be obtained for a term of one to three years through simple and quick loan processing.  
Padma Nirman Loan: Shwapner Bari Nije Gori under this banner, SME customers will be able to obtain a loan for the construction of a ready or semi-pucca ghar for commercial use. Loan facility is up to 70% of construction costs.
Padma Goti Loan: Apart from auto loan facilities for official use by SME customers, this loan facility is available for the purchase of pickup vans for carrying goods and machinery for business expansion. This product will be eligible for a loan ranging from TK 5 lac to TK 2 crore taka.
Padma Commercial Space Loan: This loan facility is available for the purchase or construction of commercial space in commercial areas. A loan of up to 70% of the purchase price or construction cost is available.
The fourth generation Padma Bank Limited, which is under the sole ownership of Sonali, Janata, Agrani, Rupali Bank, and ICB (Investment Corporation of Bangladesh), has been providing banking services to customers through 59 branches, 3 sub-branches, and 7 agent banking outlets.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Habibur Rahman Gazi joins BDBL as new MD
Padma Bank opens premier stall at the 10th Nat’l SME Fair
Huawei Bangladesh wins best employer award
China banks asked to hold less cash to shore up ailing economy
10,000 job creation under way at Rajshani BSCIC Estate
Stocks rise led by IT sector
BGMEA banks on technology to enhance competitiveness
Thai AirAsia launches Dhaka-Bangkok flight   


Latest News
Germany snatch draw against Spain to keep last 16 hopes alive
Indian octogenarian man burns himself to death in language protest
Canada out of World Cup after beaten by Croatia 4-1
Without Neymar, Brazil takes on Switzerland at World Cup
Andrej Kramaric, Marco Livaja put Croatia 2-1 up at the break vs Canada
Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast
‘Agantuk’ wins Film Bazaar Award in Goa
Cattle trader tortured to death in Lalmonirhat, BSF blamed
US-Bangla adds one more Boeing 737-800 to its fleet
One electrocuted in Bogura
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
France beat Denmark 2-1, reach last 16
400MW of additional electricity added to national grid
No shot on target from either team; score Japan 0-0 Costa Rica
ACC busy with catching small fries, not big fishes
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Binimoy says it can put an end to illegal digital transactions
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Govt's fall inevitable, won't be able to stop mass uprisings: Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft