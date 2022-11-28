Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 November, 2022, 4:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Huawei Bangladesh wins best employer award

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

Huawei Bangladesh has been awarded as the Best Employer in Foreign Category for creating job opportunities in the ICT Sector and nurturing ICT talent ecosystem in Bangladesh.
The Human Resource Director Huang Baoxiong received on behalf of Huawei at BSHRM- Guardian Life Insurance 9th International HR Conference 2022 held at Sheraton Hotel in Dhaka on Friday last, says a press release.
The chief guest of the event was Posts, Telecommunications & Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar. The special guests of the event were Nasreen Afroz, Executive Chairman (Secretary), NSDA; Md. Jashim Uddin, President, FBCCI and Chairman, Bengal Commercial Bank; Mohd. Noor Ali, Managing Director, Unique Group of Companies; and Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, Chairman, Daffodil International University.
Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd began its journey in Bangladesh in 1998 with an aim of "In Bangladesh, for Bangladesh". Throughout the years, Huawei Bangladesh remained customer-centric owing to continuous innovations.
Huawei has built multi-dimensional and multi-level partnerships with Bangladesh customers, vendors and research institutes. It has also helped develop the ICT talent ecosystem in Bangladesh through different programs such as ICT Skills Competition, Seeds for the Future, Campus Recruitment program, ICT Academy, Huawei ICT Incubator and many more.
By enhancing local employees' capability throughout the organization and providing global scope of exposure, Huawei has consistently pursued sustainability, ultimately adding success to the country's entire ICT industry. All of these factors have allowed Huawei to make significant achievements, this time conquering the winning spot at BSHRM- Guardian Life Insurance 9th International HR Conference 2022 under the The Best Employer Award in Foreign categories.
At moment of award giving, the organizer mentioned, "Huawei world class working environment to work with multicultural employees regardless the race, nation, age and gender.  It is a unique family with a unique idea-100% owned by its employees, leader in cutting edge technology, nothing less than to be the best employer."
In this regard Huang Baoxiong, the director of Huawei Resource Department, Huawei Bangladesh said "Huawei has created more than 20,000 job opportunities in the local market through this business ecosystem. It launched 2G, 3G and 4G along with different operators, and intends to launch 5G at the same pace very soon.
Huawei is currently working with the Bangladesh government to develop the ICT ecosystem through different campaigns and initiatives. For example, Huawei built the ICT Academy in BUET, RUET, KUET, JUST and AIUB in order to upskill young talents."
This year, the theme for the BSHRM-Guardian Life 9th International HR Conference 2022 was "HR Leadership in Ever-Changing Business through Innovation."








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Habibur Rahman Gazi joins BDBL as new MD
Padma Bank opens premier stall at the 10th Nat’l SME Fair
Huawei Bangladesh wins best employer award
China banks asked to hold less cash to shore up ailing economy
10,000 job creation under way at Rajshani BSCIC Estate
Stocks rise led by IT sector
BGMEA banks on technology to enhance competitiveness
Thai AirAsia launches Dhaka-Bangkok flight   


Latest News
Germany snatch draw against Spain to keep last 16 hopes alive
Indian octogenarian man burns himself to death in language protest
Canada out of World Cup after beaten by Croatia 4-1
Without Neymar, Brazil takes on Switzerland at World Cup
Andrej Kramaric, Marco Livaja put Croatia 2-1 up at the break vs Canada
Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast
‘Agantuk’ wins Film Bazaar Award in Goa
Cattle trader tortured to death in Lalmonirhat, BSF blamed
US-Bangla adds one more Boeing 737-800 to its fleet
One electrocuted in Bogura
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
France beat Denmark 2-1, reach last 16
400MW of additional electricity added to national grid
No shot on target from either team; score Japan 0-0 Costa Rica
ACC busy with catching small fries, not big fishes
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Binimoy says it can put an end to illegal digital transactions
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Govt's fall inevitable, won't be able to stop mass uprisings: Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft