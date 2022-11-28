Huawei Bangladesh wins best employer award

Huawei Bangladesh has been awarded as the Best Employer in Foreign Category for creating job opportunities in the ICT Sector and nurturing ICT talent ecosystem in Bangladesh.

The Human Resource Director Huang Baoxiong received on behalf of Huawei at BSHRM- Guardian Life Insurance 9th International HR Conference 2022 held at Sheraton Hotel in Dhaka on Friday last, says a press release.

The chief guest of the event was Posts, Telecommunications & Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar. The special guests of the event were Nasreen Afroz, Executive Chairman (Secretary), NSDA; Md. Jashim Uddin, President, FBCCI and Chairman, Bengal Commercial Bank; Mohd. Noor Ali, Managing Director, Unique Group of Companies; and Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, Chairman, Daffodil International University.

Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd began its journey in Bangladesh in 1998 with an aim of "In Bangladesh, for Bangladesh". Throughout the years, Huawei Bangladesh remained customer-centric owing to continuous innovations.

Huawei has built multi-dimensional and multi-level partnerships with Bangladesh customers, vendors and research institutes. It has also helped develop the ICT talent ecosystem in Bangladesh through different programs such as ICT Skills Competition, Seeds for the Future, Campus Recruitment program, ICT Academy, Huawei ICT Incubator and many more.

By enhancing local employees' capability throughout the organization and providing global scope of exposure, Huawei has consistently pursued sustainability, ultimately adding success to the country's entire ICT industry. All of these factors have allowed Huawei to make significant achievements, this time conquering the winning spot at BSHRM- Guardian Life Insurance 9th International HR Conference 2022 under the The Best Employer Award in Foreign categories.

At moment of award giving, the organizer mentioned, "Huawei world class working environment to work with multicultural employees regardless the race, nation, age and gender. It is a unique family with a unique idea-100% owned by its employees, leader in cutting edge technology, nothing less than to be the best employer."

In this regard Huang Baoxiong, the director of Huawei Resource Department, Huawei Bangladesh said "Huawei has created more than 20,000 job opportunities in the local market through this business ecosystem. It launched 2G, 3G and 4G along with different operators, and intends to launch 5G at the same pace very soon.

Huawei is currently working with the Bangladesh government to develop the ICT ecosystem through different campaigns and initiatives. For example, Huawei built the ICT Academy in BUET, RUET, KUET, JUST and AIUB in order to upskill young talents."

This year, the theme for the BSHRM-Guardian Life 9th International HR Conference 2022 was "HR Leadership in Ever-Changing Business through Innovation."













