Monday, 28 November, 2022, 4:39 AM
Home Business

10,000 job creation under way at Rajshani BSCIC Estate

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

RAJSHAHI, Nov 27: Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) has created scopes of generating 10,000 more employment in the region as construction of its second industrial estate is on the final stage.
 The estate has been developed on 50 acres of land at Parila Kechuatoil, Uzirpukur and Lalitahar areas at Paba upazila in the district now waiting for plot allocation.
The development works were implemented under a project titled  Rajshahi BSCIC Industrial Estate-2 implementing the projectat a cost of around Taka 172 crore including Taka 105 crore for land development that will also help flourish the industrial sector in the city and its outskirts.
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, accompanied by Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton visited the newly developed industrial estate to see for himself its progress on Saturday.
Engineer Enamul Haque, MP, BSCIC Chairman Mahbubor Rahman, Commissioner of Rajshahi division GSM Zafarullah, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil and BSCIC Regional Director Rezaul Alam Sarker were present on the occasion.
Mayor Liton apprised the minister that the development project was implemented on especial initiative of the Prime Minister and plan to allocate plots among only the genuine entrepreneurs is in the process.
BSCIC, Rajshahi Regional Office has implemented the development project constructing 296 plots for accommodating 250 industrial units coupled with generating employment opportunities.
BSCIC Regional Director Rezaul Alam Sarker appraised the minister that earth dumping and leveling works were accomplished along with completion of building ninety-eight percent of boundary wall.
Other infrastructure development works, including construction of culverts, office building, internal roads, drains and water supply, are also on the final stage, he added.
Under the project, there are three types of plots. The number of A-type industrial units is 83 having 6,000 square feet each while 89 units are B-type with 4,500 square feet each and the remaining plots are S-type with the size of 3,500-8,000 square feet. The industrial plots were developed considering the country's socio-economic condition and future necessity, as the entrepreneurs are expanding the SME gradually in the region.
Rezaul Alam Sarker said all sorts of necessary facilities for industrial units including roads, drains, culverts, water, gas and power supply, boundary wall, pump house; office and water reservoir will be ensured before handing over the plots to the entrepreneurs, he said.


