Monday, 28 November, 2022, 4:38 AM
Stocks rise led by IT sector

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Correspondent

Most sectors in Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended higher Sunday led by companies listed under the IT sector At the end of the day's trading, DSEX, the broad price index of the premier bourse, advanced 17.17 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 6,232.
DSES, the Shariah-based index, gained 9.89 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 1,363. Among other indices, DS30, the blue-chip index, rose 12.72 points or 0.58 per cent to close at 2,202.
The DSE turnover stood at Tk 339 crore. Of the issues traded, 47 reported gained, 41 lost in value and 216 did not see any price movement.
Genex Infosys has come to the top of trading in the DSE on Sunday. Tk 23.28 crore shares of the company were traded. Navana Pharma came out second in transaction; Tk 20.8 crore shares of the company were traded in the day. Bashundhara Paper's shares were traded to the tune of Tk 19.55 crore securing the third position in the top list.
Other companies on the top of transactions included Square Pharma, Amara Network, Intraco CNG, Padma Life Insurance, Sea-Pearl Hotels, Orion Pharma and Eastern Housing.
The closing price of Amra Network was Tk 47.10 on previous working day on Thursday. At the end of trading the price of the company gained at Tk 51.80. The share price of the company increased by Tk 4.70 or 9.97 per cent.
Other top gainers in DSE include Chartered Life Insurance 9.92 per cent, Apex Foods 8.63 per cent, BDCom 7.40 per cent, Beacon Pharma 6.99 per cent, Navana Pharma 5.83 per cent, K&Q 4.10 per cent, Sino Bangla 3.38 per cent, Gemini Seafood 2.49 per cent and Bengal Windsor 2.41 per cent.
Orion Infusion's share price has fallen the most on the day. The closing price of Orion Infusion was Tk 662.40 on the previous trading day on Thursday. After trading on Sunday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 612.80.
The share price of the company has decreased by Tk 49.60 or 7.48 per cent. Other top gainers in the DSE include Advent Pharma 6.01 per cent, Padma Life Insurance 5.21 per cent, Republic Insurance 4.94 per cent, Progressive Life Insurance 4.68 per cent, Ha-Well Textiles 4.63 per cent, Bashundhara Paper fell by 3.44 per cent, Prime Life Insurance by 3.40 per cent, AFC Agro by 3.27 per cent and Sunlife Insurance by 3.25 per cent.
At Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) the overall price index CASPI increased by 62 points. Tk 17.58 crore was traded in the day. Of the 131 firms that participated in trading30 gained, prices of 25 has decreased and the price of 76 has remained unchanged.


