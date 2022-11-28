Video
BGMEA banks on technology to enhance competitiveness

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh's RMG industry lays emphasizes on technologies to enhance competitiveness and transparency.
He said this at a meeting with Kris Van Broekhoven, CEO of UK company--ES3G Ltd and Munawar Uddin, Bangladesh Country Manager at BGMEA Complex in Dhaka on Sunday.
They discussed issues related to technological advances that have been shaping the fashion industry globally, especially how technology can help Bangladeshi garment factories. Their discussion also covered ES3G's technology that is already being deployed across garment factories in Bangladesh, bringing a new level of transparency to the industry.
Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Press, Publication and Publicity Shovon Islam was also present at the meeting.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh's RMG industry is increasingly putting emphasis on technological upgradation ranging from manufacturing process to design development, productivity improvement, environmental sustainability, resource efficiency, quality enhancement to workers' wellbeing. "We are getting prepared to meet the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution. By embracing technological advances and developing the skills of workers, we aim to turn the challenges into opportunities as technological up gradation will contribute to enhancing our industry's competitiveness," he added.
Kris Van Broekhoven, ES3G CEO, said, "We are delighted BGMEA is keen supporter of new technologies that increase transparency in worker rights. Bangladesh has led the way with the Alliance." He further said Accord and other monitoring initiatives helped to bring a lot of investment of ESG to Bangladesh, which has the highest number of green garment factories in the world.
With BGMEA's help, our technology can support increased transparency and better communication of worker treatment to retail buyers and brands and their own customers online,  and in-store," he said.


