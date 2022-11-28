Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 November, 2022, 4:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Thai AirAsia launches Dhaka-Bangkok flight   

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Thai AirAsia, a Malaysia-based Air Asia Aviation Group's subsidiary passenger airliner, has launched Dhaka-Bangkok flight.
The airliner operated its inaugural flight from Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport to Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) which landed here on Friday midnight, a press release said here on Sunday.
Initially the airline planned to operate four weekly flights between Dhaka and Don Mueang International Airport, is one of two international airports serving the Bangkok Metropolitan Region as the other one being Suvarnabhumi Airport.
The incoming flight from Bangkok carried Thai AirAsia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya, Regional Commercial Head Tansita Akrarittipirom.
In this connection Thai AirAsia arranged an inaugural flight launching ceremony at a city hotel on Saturday night where state minister for civil aviation and tourism Md Mahbub Ali joined as the chief guest.
Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mofidur Rahman , Thai Ambassador to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmor, Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim, and Santisuk were also present, among others.
Thai Air Asia GSA, TAS Aviation Chairman KM Mozibul Hoque, Vice-Chairman and CEO Sheikh Mamunul Hoque, Managing Director Morsedul Alam Chaklader; directors Kazi Shah Muzakker Ahmadul Hoque, Md Atiqur Rahman Masud, Anwar Abedin Manik and other members of the company also joined the event.
AirAsia, voted the world's best low-cost airline for 13 years in a row in Skytrax awards, has been operating 14 weekly flights between Dhaka and Kuala Lumpur since 2015.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Habibur Rahman Gazi joins BDBL as new MD
Padma Bank opens premier stall at the 10th Nat’l SME Fair
Huawei Bangladesh wins best employer award
China banks asked to hold less cash to shore up ailing economy
10,000 job creation under way at Rajshani BSCIC Estate
Stocks rise led by IT sector
BGMEA banks on technology to enhance competitiveness
Thai AirAsia launches Dhaka-Bangkok flight   


Latest News
Germany snatch draw against Spain to keep last 16 hopes alive
Indian octogenarian man burns himself to death in language protest
Canada out of World Cup after beaten by Croatia 4-1
Without Neymar, Brazil takes on Switzerland at World Cup
Andrej Kramaric, Marco Livaja put Croatia 2-1 up at the break vs Canada
Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast
‘Agantuk’ wins Film Bazaar Award in Goa
Cattle trader tortured to death in Lalmonirhat, BSF blamed
US-Bangla adds one more Boeing 737-800 to its fleet
One electrocuted in Bogura
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
France beat Denmark 2-1, reach last 16
400MW of additional electricity added to national grid
No shot on target from either team; score Japan 0-0 Costa Rica
ACC busy with catching small fries, not big fishes
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Binimoy says it can put an end to illegal digital transactions
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Govt's fall inevitable, won't be able to stop mass uprisings: Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft