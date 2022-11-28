Thai AirAsia launches Dhaka-Bangkok flight   

Thai AirAsia, a Malaysia-based Air Asia Aviation Group's subsidiary passenger airliner, has launched Dhaka-Bangkok flight.

The airliner operated its inaugural flight from Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport to Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) which landed here on Friday midnight, a press release said here on Sunday.

Initially the airline planned to operate four weekly flights between Dhaka and Don Mueang International Airport, is one of two international airports serving the Bangkok Metropolitan Region as the other one being Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The incoming flight from Bangkok carried Thai AirAsia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya, Regional Commercial Head Tansita Akrarittipirom.

In this connection Thai AirAsia arranged an inaugural flight launching ceremony at a city hotel on Saturday night where state minister for civil aviation and tourism Md Mahbub Ali joined as the chief guest.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mofidur Rahman , Thai Ambassador to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmor, Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim, and Santisuk were also present, among others.

Thai Air Asia GSA, TAS Aviation Chairman KM Mozibul Hoque, Vice-Chairman and CEO Sheikh Mamunul Hoque, Managing Director Morsedul Alam Chaklader; directors Kazi Shah Muzakker Ahmadul Hoque, Md Atiqur Rahman Masud, Anwar Abedin Manik and other members of the company also joined the event.

AirAsia, voted the world's best low-cost airline for 13 years in a row in Skytrax awards, has been operating 14 weekly flights between Dhaka and Kuala Lumpur since 2015. -BSS













