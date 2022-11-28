Walton launches new models of 4K interactive display



Kabir Bin Anwar, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources, inaugurates the Walton's interactive display at Walton Digi-Tech Industries at Chandra of Gazipur.

The newly launched displays under the CiNEd brand name, have multi purpose use. The interactive boards are ideal for the use of offices, hospitals, classrooms as well as personal computing and entertaining purpose as multimedia display. The display will add a new dimension to enjoying events like world cup football on the big screen, says a press release.

The new models of interactive displays were launched at a program recently held at the headquarter of Walton Digi-Tech Industries at Chandra, Gazipur. Kabir Bin Anwar, senior secretary of the ministry of water resources, was present as chief guest while Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited Chairman S M Rezaul Alam attended the event as especial guest.

Walton Digi-Tech's Deputy Managing Director Engineer Liakat Ali, Walton Hi-Tech's Senior Executive Director Yasir Al Imran, Executive Director Azizul Hakim, Digi-Tech's Executive Director Zeenat Hakim, and Chief Business Officer (CBO) Touhidur Rahman Rad were also present.

Before inauguration, the guests visited Walton's well-decorated product display center and several state-of-the art manufacturing units including refrigerator, television, elevator or lift, computer, PCB and mobile phone. The guests were amazed witnessing Walton's state-of-the art production plants and its manufacturing process.

After the visit, Senior Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar said that Walton headquarter is amazing. Without coming here, it is difficult of understood how far Bangladesh has progressed in the electronics and technology industry. Walton has taken this sector to a new height in Bangladesh.

CBO Touhidur Rahman Rad said that enriched with many advacned features, Walton is producing and marketing a total of five models of interactive displays with 65-98 inch screen size. The prices range from Tk 285,750 to Tk 695,780.

He also said 4K UHD LCD and LED IPS displays are used on the smart interactive boards with 38402160 pixels screen resolutions, 16:9 aspect ratio and 178 wide viewing angle for which users will get high-quality pictures from critical angles. Usage of different apps, office meeting, holding class, watching videos, gaming, reading and browsing internet will be comfortable with this display.

The other remarkable features of the Walton interactive display are MT9950 chipset, 1.8 GHz Cortex A73 quad core processor, MaliG52 MP2 graphics, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 32GB eMMC Flash ROM, Android 9.0 operating system with Windows through OPS PC Module (optional), 13MP built-in camera,16-point multi-touch, two 15W speakers, wall mounting option, WiFi, Bluetooth, LAN, Mirroring, HDMI, VGA, several USB Type A and C ports and etc.

Users will enjoy one-year warranty for the Walton interactive display.











