Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 November, 2022, 4:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Greece opens abuse, fraud probe into famed charity

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

ATHENS, Nov 27: Greece has opened a probe into one of the country's best-known child charities after numerous claims of alleged abuse and financial mismanagement, a justice ministry source told AFP on Sunday.
The Ark of the World, founded by a charismatic priest, has worked with underprivileged children for at least two decades in Athens and several other parts of Greece.
Since mid-November, Greek media have been broadcasting allegations of malfeasance at the charity from former staff and former children under its care, their faces obscured and voices disguised.
One 19-year-old told police that he was allegedly sexually molested by a senior charity official, according to media reports.
One former staffer said that he was fired after speaking out after a co-worker allegedly beat three boys.
Others have claimed that charity executives demanded monetary donations instead of clothes and food, and lived lives of luxury.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Habibur Rahman Gazi joins BDBL as new MD
Padma Bank opens premier stall at the 10th Nat’l SME Fair
Huawei Bangladesh wins best employer award
China banks asked to hold less cash to shore up ailing economy
10,000 job creation under way at Rajshani BSCIC Estate
Stocks rise led by IT sector
BGMEA banks on technology to enhance competitiveness
Thai AirAsia launches Dhaka-Bangkok flight   


Latest News
Germany snatch draw against Spain to keep last 16 hopes alive
Indian octogenarian man burns himself to death in language protest
Canada out of World Cup after beaten by Croatia 4-1
Without Neymar, Brazil takes on Switzerland at World Cup
Andrej Kramaric, Marco Livaja put Croatia 2-1 up at the break vs Canada
Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast
‘Agantuk’ wins Film Bazaar Award in Goa
Cattle trader tortured to death in Lalmonirhat, BSF blamed
US-Bangla adds one more Boeing 737-800 to its fleet
One electrocuted in Bogura
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
France beat Denmark 2-1, reach last 16
400MW of additional electricity added to national grid
No shot on target from either team; score Japan 0-0 Costa Rica
ACC busy with catching small fries, not big fishes
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Binimoy says it can put an end to illegal digital transactions
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Govt's fall inevitable, won't be able to stop mass uprisings: Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft