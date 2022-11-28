Video
bKash holds e-sports gaming show World Cup Gameroo

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

E-football gaming show 'World Cup Gameroo', organized by bKash, has started to heighten the joy of football fans in the frenzy of FIFA World Cup 2022.
By live streaming the online game E-Sports FIFA on Facebook and YouTube channels with the hashtag #bkash_worldcup_gameroo, gamers are being selected based on maximum reaction and getting the opportunity to win 5000 Tk by playing the game in presence of star celebrities in a studio.
Popular celebrities including Mahadi, Dighi, Khairul Basar, Sallha Khanam Nadia, Iresh Zaker, Nadia Mim and Chashi Nazrul are selecting the players who get the most reactions by live streaming the game. The selected gamers are playing for their favorite teams. To mentor and encourage the gamer, a star celebrity is acting as a manager of each team. Besides, there are two commentators in every episode of this fun gaming show.
In each gaming show, the winner is getting 5000 Tk and other participant is getting 2000 Tk. The prize money is disbursed to the participant's bKash account instantly.
bKash will continue organizing this gaming show around the exciting matches during the World Cup. E-Sports lovers can enjoy these fun-packed matches by clicking on this link - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLipzXrhhkPjm7dfngGH4xUgEWMUko0O04 and also on the official Facebook page and YouTube channel of bKash.


