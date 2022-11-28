APL Logistics, ACLAB to plant 1000 trees in Cox's Bazar

Video
Business

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022

Aligning with the SDG agenda, Alliance for Cooperation and Legal Aid Bangladesh (ACLAB) and APL Logistics have taken an initiative to plant 1,000 trees in Cox's Bazar district.
With the CSR related support of APL Logistics (Bangla Trident Forwarding Agency Company Limited), ACLAB, a renowned national NGO, is implementing the initiative.
The high officials from APL Logistics and ACLAB recently inaugurated the tree plantation programme at the Kalatoli Sea Beach of Cox's Bazar city on Friday, said a press release.
This program is taking place at Cox's Bazar Sadar, Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazila including Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar district.
They have taken the initiative to preserve the forest and build a green environment by giving emphasis on the climate change, coastal protection and natural resources conservation issues.
Different community-based stakeholders including CSOs, NGOs and local government in Cox's Bazar have expressed their gratitude to ACLAB and APL Logistics for these development friendly initiatives.    -BSS


