

NCC Bank holds anti money laundering workshop

Md. Arifuzzaman, Director of BFIU as Chief Guest and Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Additional Managing Director and CAMLCO of NCC Bank as special guest deliver valuable speeches to prevent money laundering and combat financing of terrorism in the banking arena.

Beside, Gazi Moniruddin and Md. Rokon-Uz-Zaman, Joint Director's of BFIU and Md. Baker Hossain, SVP and Deputy CAMLCO of NCC Bank were also present as resource persons. Officials of 39 Banks in Kushtia district participated in the workshop.

Md. Arifuzzaman, Director of BFIU and Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Additional Managing Director and CAMLCO of NCC Bank highlighted the importance of Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism.

They instructed participants to play proper role for implementation of Anti Money Laundering Act and Anti Terrorism Act in the banking sector by utilizing their knowledge gained in the training.







Under the supervision of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), NCC Bank Ltd. as a lead bank has arranged a day long workshop on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing" recently.Md. Arifuzzaman, Director of BFIU as Chief Guest and Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Additional Managing Director and CAMLCO of NCC Bank as special guest deliver valuable speeches to prevent money laundering and combat financing of terrorism in the banking arena.Beside, Gazi Moniruddin and Md. Rokon-Uz-Zaman, Joint Director's of BFIU and Md. Baker Hossain, SVP and Deputy CAMLCO of NCC Bank were also present as resource persons. Officials of 39 Banks in Kushtia district participated in the workshop.Md. Arifuzzaman, Director of BFIU and Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Additional Managing Director and CAMLCO of NCC Bank highlighted the importance of Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism.They instructed participants to play proper role for implementation of Anti Money Laundering Act and Anti Terrorism Act in the banking sector by utilizing their knowledge gained in the training.