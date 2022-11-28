Tony Michael wins public relations award in India

Video
Monday, 28 November, 2022
Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Tony Michael Gomes, OXFAM's Advocacy and Communications Advisor, has been awarded for the second time as a Bangladeshi with the prestigious 'Chanakya Award 2022' for his outstanding contribution to public relations and development communications.
Tony Michael Gomes is a seasoned Development Communication professional with more than two decades of experience in the development sector with international agencies like World Vision, Plan International, Save the Children, UNDP/UNAIDS, FHI, JHU-CCP/BCCP in different leading senior management positions, says a press release.
He has a rare combination of knowledge, skill, expertise, and experience in Program, Communication, and Management, making him exceptional. His expertise in art and culture is magnificent.
His knowledge of art and culture is outstanding. He is an actor, lyricist, and musician, as well as a director and cinematographer for development sector video documentaries, TV commercials, and telefilm.
So far, he has worked on over 200 documentaries for the development sector. Mr. Michael is one of Bangladesh's first postgraduates in Media Communication and holds a Diploma in Philanthropy and Global Fundraising from the School of Professional Studies at New York University in the United States.
The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) held its 16th Global Communication Conclave on November 11 and 12 at the Fairfield by Marriott in Kolkata, where the award was presented. This year, the theme was 'Custodians of Reputation: Building New Narrative.'


