Carrefour still sells beef tied to Brazil deforestation: NGO

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Nov 27: French retail giant Carrefour is still selling Brazilian beef products linked to destruction of the Amazon rainforest despite committing to end such sales, the US activist group Mighty Earth said Friday.
Carrefour suspended beef supplies from two slaughterhouses owned by the JBS company that were linked to deforestation in the Amazon after the NGO called on the supermarket chain to clean up its supply chains in September.
It said JBS would no longer supply its stores in Brazil.
Mighty Earth sought to verify this by analysing 310 products sold in the chain's 10 stores in seven Brazilian cities in October.
"The results are implacable, Carrefour has not applied this suspension in all of its stores. Mighty Earth identified 12 products sold that came from the two slaughterhouses in four of the group's shops", including the Atacadao brand, the group said in a statement.
Carrefour acknowledged there had been a "failure in the suspension instructions", in particular those relating to two stores that were transferred from the Maxxi brand belonging to Brazilian retailer Grupo BIG to Atacadao. Carrefour acquired Grupo Big earlier this year.    -AFP


