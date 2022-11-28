

Planning Minister attends Poshian Confce

The program was graced by the chief guest Planning Minister M A Mannan. The guest of honor was Major General Susane Giti. Among other special guests, Dr. Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park, Sangeeta Khan, the Treasurer of Bangladesh Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Sangita Ahmed, senior vice president of Bangladesh Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also present.

The event was sponsored and partnered with by reputed organizations in Bangladesh. Poshian Conference 2022' was presented by Senora Confidence, title sponsored by Square Toiletries Ltd, co-sponsored by BBB & Amishee, and Dream Weaver as the photography partner, in association with Be Stylish by Mou, Dazzling Dresses, Biye Bari, Vella Aesthetics, Blush by Farzana and Pop of Hope Foundation. Niladrika, Hair & Henna, Neyna, and Monno Ceramics were the publication partners along with PoC's Creative Hive as their Creative partner.

They had more than 50 e-commerce entrepreneurs as their gift partners including Kaaruz, Lumera, Viva, and many more. The conference comprised seven awareness sessions. Informative discussion sessions were partnered with Paplovix Incepta Pharmaceuticals and Horlicks Women's Plus.

The event partner was Reboot, Invitation Partner Woodpecker, Strategic Partner Munir Hasan, logistics partner e-courier, Skill Development by Oikko SME, supported by Reve Exclusive, and Beverage Partner Coca-cola. The event was covered by Channel I and Hernet.tv, Radio Today, Magazine Canvas, and Bangla News as media partners.













