Meta calls for UK govt rethink over plans to scrap EU laws

London, Nov 27: Facebook owner Meta is urging UK lawmakers considering legislation to scrap all retained European Union laws by 2024 to maintain some e-commerce rules to keep Britain globally competitive.

The UK government introduced legislation in September to amend, repeal or replace all EU laws automatically retained after Brexit by the end of next year.

"The Brexit Freedoms Bill will enable the UK government to remove years of burdensome EU regulation in favour of a more agile, home-grown regulatory approach that benefits people and businesses across the UK," it said at the time. -AFP











