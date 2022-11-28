

Ctg-St Martin’s luxury sea cruise to begin from Dec 8

The seven-storey star cruise ship of the Karnaphuli Cruise Line will depart from Patenga at 10 pm on Thursday and reach St Martin's on the next morning.

It will stay on the island one night before leaving for Chattogram at 10 am on Saturday. It will arrive at Chattogram in the evening, the Karnaphuli Cruise Line authorities.

Centrally air conditioned, the 400-foot long MV Bay One has all the facilities of a luxury ship - from simple chairs to luxurious cabins, rooftop buffet with multiple traditional restaurants, ice cream parlours and coffee bars, and brand shops.

There are more than 100 sailors to operate the ship and serve the tourists.

Those who want to go to Cox's Bazar without returning to Chattogram from St Martin's island can board the company's MV Karnaphuli Express and the new MV Baro Aulia. The cruise to St Martin's also offers a view of the entire coral island, Chheradwip and breathtaking sunsets, officials at the press conference said.

The 1,800-seat ship with international standard maritime safety has all safety equipment, including life jackets and life buoys, for the safety of its passengers.

Until the launching of MV Bayone cruise ship, people had to went for Teknaf by bus & then for Saint Martin by ship from Teknaf. But after the launching of MV Bayone cruise ship it become easier for tourists to go for Saint Martin directly from Chittagong. MV Bay 1 starts from Water bus terminal of Patenga, and Saint Martin island is the final destination.

MV Bay One is now owned by Karnaphuli Ship Builders. Cruise ship MV Bay One reached Bangladesh on 19th September 2020. MV Bay One has the capacity to carry 2000 people together.

MV Bay One cruise Ship can run up to 24 nautical mile per hour (44.48 Km/Per hour) towards Chattogram to Saint Martin. Bay One is a qualified 3 star cruise ship.

This cruise ship has 2 royal suite for couples. 12 special first class cabin with 4 persons accommodation capacity on each cabin, 4 VVIP cabin with 2 persons accommodation capacity on each cabin. Along with above MV bayone have 18 presidential suite, 166 Single bunker suite bed, 280 first class chair seat & 312 economy class seat arrangement.













