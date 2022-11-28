US buyers choose India for ladies’ blouse sourcing

India has been dominating the value-added womenswear manufacturing segment for a long time and the latest data released by OTEXA says India is still the preferred sourcing destination for the US buyers in women's blouse category.

USA imported US $ 2.37 billion worth of ladies' blouses in January to September '22 period, noting 43.86 per cent yearly growth, of which, India constituted US $ 553.59 million - the highest among all exporting countries to the US.

As analysed by Apparel Resources, noting 50.28 per cent Y-o-Y growth, India surpassed China in ladies' blouse shipments to the USA as the latter could clock just US $ 528.83 million export revenues in this category.

India stayed well ahead of countries such as Bangladesh and Vietnam that could ship ladies' blouses to the US market just worth US $ 172.15 million and US $ 391.24 million, respectively in the said period.

Not just blouses, India remained ahead of Bangladesh, Vietnam and Indonesia in its exports of ladies' dresses as well in the US market.

India clocked US $ 746.52 million export revenues in the US market by shipping ladies' dresses as compared to US $ 117.63 million by Bangladesh and US $ 712.73 million by Vietnam, according to Apparel Resources.















