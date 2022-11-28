Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 November, 2022, 4:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US buyers choose India for ladies’ blouse sourcing

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Correspondent

India has been dominating the value-added womenswear manufacturing segment for a long time and the latest data released by OTEXA says India is still the preferred sourcing destination for the US buyers in women's blouse category.
USA imported US $ 2.37 billion worth of ladies' blouses in January to September '22 period, noting 43.86 per cent yearly growth, of which, India constituted US $ 553.59 million - the highest among all exporting countries to the US.
As analysed by Apparel Resources, noting 50.28 per cent Y-o-Y growth, India surpassed China in ladies' blouse shipments to the USA as the latter could clock just US $ 528.83 million export revenues in this category.
India stayed well ahead of countries such as Bangladesh and Vietnam that could ship ladies' blouses to the US market just worth US $ 172.15 million and US $ 391.24 million, respectively in the said period.
Not just blouses, India remained ahead of Bangladesh, Vietnam and Indonesia in its exports of ladies' dresses as well in the US market.
India clocked US $ 746.52 million export revenues in the US market by shipping ladies' dresses as compared to US $ 117.63 million by Bangladesh and US $ 712.73 million by Vietnam, according to Apparel Resources.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Habibur Rahman Gazi joins BDBL as new MD
Padma Bank opens premier stall at the 10th Nat’l SME Fair
Huawei Bangladesh wins best employer award
China banks asked to hold less cash to shore up ailing economy
10,000 job creation under way at Rajshani BSCIC Estate
Stocks rise led by IT sector
BGMEA banks on technology to enhance competitiveness
Thai AirAsia launches Dhaka-Bangkok flight   


Latest News
Germany snatch draw against Spain to keep last 16 hopes alive
Indian octogenarian man burns himself to death in language protest
Canada out of World Cup after beaten by Croatia 4-1
Without Neymar, Brazil takes on Switzerland at World Cup
Andrej Kramaric, Marco Livaja put Croatia 2-1 up at the break vs Canada
Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast
‘Agantuk’ wins Film Bazaar Award in Goa
Cattle trader tortured to death in Lalmonirhat, BSF blamed
US-Bangla adds one more Boeing 737-800 to its fleet
One electrocuted in Bogura
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
France beat Denmark 2-1, reach last 16
400MW of additional electricity added to national grid
No shot on target from either team; score Japan 0-0 Costa Rica
ACC busy with catching small fries, not big fishes
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Binimoy says it can put an end to illegal digital transactions
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Govt's fall inevitable, won't be able to stop mass uprisings: Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft